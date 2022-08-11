Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 71.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.