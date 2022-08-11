Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after acquiring an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 352,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,073.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,311,000 after acquiring an additional 334,332 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

