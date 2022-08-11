Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 201,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

