Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,428 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $221.04 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day moving average is $209.18. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

