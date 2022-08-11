SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $323.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 126.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.24.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

