DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $60.74 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

