Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

