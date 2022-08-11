DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 164.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.04 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

