iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

