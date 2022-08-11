Lincoln National Corp Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,941,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $452.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.81. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

