Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $46.94 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $191.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.