BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

