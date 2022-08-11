Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 759,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 216,523 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 187,944 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 187,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 861,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,055 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

