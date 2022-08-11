Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

VMC opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.50. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.