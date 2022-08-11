Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 10,572 Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

