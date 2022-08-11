Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

