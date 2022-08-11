Lincoln National Corp Sells 695 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

