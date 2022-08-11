Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

