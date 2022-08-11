Lincoln National Corp Acquires 53 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $253.00 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.