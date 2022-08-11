Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $225,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

