Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,670 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Price Performance

NYSE:DRE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

