Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,751,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 265,866 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 114,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

