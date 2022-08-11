Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.