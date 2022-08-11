Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 593,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 33,244 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

