Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Price Performance

IMCB stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $73.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

