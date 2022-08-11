Lincoln National Corp Sells 123 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,849,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

