Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 54,900 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $120.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

