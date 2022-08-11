Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

