Lincoln National Corp Sells 217 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $190.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average of $190.71. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

