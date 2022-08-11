Lincoln National Corp Sells 53 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $319.26 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

