Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,617,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $276.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $227.97 and a one year high of $327.81.

