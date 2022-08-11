13,729 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.22% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73.

