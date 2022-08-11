Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 499.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 341,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

