Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.