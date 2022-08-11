International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $29.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $975.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.61. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,072,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,072,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,039 shares of company stock worth $5,318,853. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 7.2% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

