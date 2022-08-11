Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk Sells 4,073 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WCN opened at $140.00 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
