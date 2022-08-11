Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk Sells 4,073 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $140.00 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after buying an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,941,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after buying an additional 349,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.