iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Purchases 54,112 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $3,843,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

