Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $320.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.57 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.