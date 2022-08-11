iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 92,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.