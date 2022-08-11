Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FRNW)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FRNW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 8.26% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Fidelity Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

