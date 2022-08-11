Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 573,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.