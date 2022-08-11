Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,730.25 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,886.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,640.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,416.21.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

