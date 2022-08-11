Lincoln National Corp Has $449,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,648,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in JD.com by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 671,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

JD opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

