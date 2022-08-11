FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $224.49 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average of $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

