Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

