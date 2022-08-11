Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS EFG opened at $87.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46.
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.
