Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,525,350. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11,787.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

