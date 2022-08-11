Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Comerica Bank raised its position in Masimo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Masimo by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $157.78 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

