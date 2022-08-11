Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,503 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after buying an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,845,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 763.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,795,000 after buying an additional 1,193,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

