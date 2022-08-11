Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,337 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nucor by 214.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $2,955,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

